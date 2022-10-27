European market spillover, as well as the euro itself, will come into focus on Thursday morning, as the ECB gets ready to lift its main interest rate to the highest level since 2009. Policymakers are expected to follow in the footsteps of the Fed, which has raised rates by 75 basis points at its past three meetings, by pushing the ECB's deposit rate to 1.5%. Inflation across the bloc has already soared to 10%, and an energy crisis this winter - triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine - could exacerbate the economic situation.

Commentary: "Falling natural gas prices give the ECB some justification for slowing the pace of tightening [later this year], and the bank would rather go big now to prove it's serious about inflation," noted Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. "By December the main worry will not be inflation, but the decline in economic activity."

Rate hikes are not the only thing on the table at the ECB's October meeting. The central bank is expected to discuss way to start shrinking its balance sheet, or a process known as quantitative tightening. Assets have more than quadrupled over the past eight years to total of €8.8T, a figure that is comparable to 70% of eurozone gross domestic product.

Outlook: Another thing to watch is lending conditions, and if the environment will change for European banks. The ECB may make some announcements surrounding Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations, otherwise known as TLTROs, which encourage banks to lend to businesses and consumers in the eurozone. Pay attention to remuneration, cost, timing, and a possible system of tiering tied to reserves.