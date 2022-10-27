Opera Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.10, revenue of $85.35M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:19 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Opera press release (NASDAQ:OPRA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.10.
- Revenue of $85.35M (+28.1% Y/Y).
For the full year of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $323 million to $326 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth at the midpoint and up from our prior guidance of $313 million to $319 million. We guide adjusted EBITDA to be between $62 million and $64 million, or a 19% margin at the midpoint, and up from our prior guidance of $53 million to $60 million.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $88 million to $91 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $17 million and $19 million, representing a 20% margin at the midpoint.
