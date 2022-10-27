Arch Coal GAAP EPS of $8.68 misses by $0.53, revenue of $863.8M beats by $117.07M
- Arch Coal press release (NYSE:ARCH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $8.68 misses by $0.53.
- Revenue of $863.8M (+45.3% Y/Y) beats by $117.07M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $223.0M in the third quarter of 2022.
- Generated $454.1M in cash provided by operating activities, increasing the total year to date to more than $1.0B.
- Generated $412.7M in discretionary cash flow, defined as cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.
- Arch ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $501.0M and total liquidity of $593.4M.
- The company had a net positive cash position of $323.4 million at September 30, 2022.
- "Given the tremendous progress we have made in reducing our risk profile and enhancing our financial flexibility, we believe the stage is set heading into 2023 to continue to generate significant amounts of discretionary cash flow and to reward stockholders via the return of this cash according to the clearly articulated tenets of our capital return formula."
