Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) ADSs dropped 11% in Thursday premarket trading after the Swiss lender unveiled its restructuring plan that includes raising about ~CHF 4B ($4B) through the issuance of new shares to qualified investors and reducing its cost base by 15%.

As part of the overhaul, CS agreed to transfer a majority of the Securitized Products Group to an investor group led by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

In the share issuance, Saudi National Bank has committed to invest up to CHF 1.5B, which will bring its shareholding up to 9.9%. Credit Suisse (CS) will also conduct a rights offering for existing shareholder, subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Nov. 23.

The company expects to take CHF 2.9B in charges related to the restructuring over Q4 2022 to 2024. CS's cost base is expected to shrink by ~CHF 2.5B to ~CHF 14.5B in 2025.

The company said it is already in the process of cutting 2,700 full-time equivalent jobs, or 5% of its workforce, in Q4 2022. It expects to reduce headcount by 6,500 more by the end of 2025, bringing its employee count to ~43K from ~52K at the end of Q3 2022.

Its investment bank will be split into three units — Markets; CS First Boston, which will include capital markets and advisory activities; and a Capital Release Unit.

The Markets business that will include "the strongest and most relevant aspects of the new Credit Suisse’s trading capabilities." Its capabilities in cross-asset investor products, as well as equities, FX, and rates access will be closely aligned with Credit Suisse's (CS) Wealth Management and Swiss Bank franchises.

CS First Boston will adopt a partnership culture and is expected "to be more global and broader than boutiques, but more focused than bulge bracket players. It is expected to attract third-party capital and be part of a preferred long-term partnership with Credit Suisse (CS).

The Capital Release Unit will be comprised of the Securitized Products Group0 and a non-core unit to accelerate the run-down of non-strategic, low-return business and markets.

Under the proposed transaction for the SPG, vehicles managed by Apollo (APO) and Allianz SE's (OTCPK:ALIZF) Pimco will acquire the majority of SPG's assets from Credit Suisse and other related financing businesses from CS, enter into an investment management agreement to manage the residual asset on Credit Suisse's behalf, hire the SPG team to the new platform and receive certain ongoing services from Credit Suisse to maintain service to clients. The transaction is expected to occur during H1 2023.

Earlier, Credit Suisse Group AG reports Q3 loss of CHF 4.034B as it announced a massive overhal