Telus to acquire WillowTree for enterprise value of $1.225B
Oct. 27, 2022 7:23 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU), T:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Telus (NYSE:TU) has agreed to acquire Charlottesville, Virginia-based digital product provider WillowTree for a total enterprise value of $1.225B.
- The consideration is inclusive of $210M of assumed debt, of which US$125M will be settled in TU subordinate voting shares, ~$160M will be reinvested by certain eligible management team members and settled subject to certain performance-based criteria, and the remainder will be paid in cash upon closing.
- Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the acquisition is anticipated to close in January 2023.
- As part of the transaction, majority stakeholder Insignia Capital Group will sell its stake in WillowTree after initially investing in the company in 2018.
- Founded in 2008, WillowTree operates 13 global studios across the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Poland and Romania.
- The acquisition further augments Telus (TU) digital consulting and client-centric software development capabilities. WillowTree will enhance Telus (TU) ability to accelerate its own ongoing digital transformation and support key product development across business, particularly within health and agriculture and consumer goods.
