Shell (NYSE:SHEL) soars more than 5% in London trading after reporting its second highest quarterly profits on record Thursday, prompting calls in the U.K. to increase windfall profits taxes.

CEO Ben van Beurden said Shell (SHEL) must "embrace" the "societal reality" that governments would be looking to companies that have benefited from higher oil and gas prices to help offset soaring energy costs for consumers.

Q3 profits more than doubled to $9.45B from $4.13B during the same period last year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of ~$9B and following the record $11.47B reported in Q2, setting up the oil giant to exceed its annual profit record of $31B set in 2008.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $21.51B slipped a bit from $23.15B in Q2 but also topped analyst expectations of $20.7B.

Shell (SHEL) said it plans to raise its dividend for Q4 by 15% and will buy back another $4B of shares in the quarter, bringing total share repurchases for the year to $18.5B.

Despite lower average crude oil prices in Q3 compared with Q2, Shell (SHEL) was helped by a strong operational performance from its deepwater assets, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, where it recovered significant "high-value barrels."

Total production available for sale in the quarter fell 5% Q/Q to 2.77M boe/day.

Q3 cash flow from operations fell by a third to $12.54B, driven primarily by $4.2B in working capital outflows and $3.4B in tax payments.

For Q4, Shell (SHEL) forecasts its oil products business will deliver sales volumes of 2.25M-2.75M bbl/day, with refinery utilization of 88%-96%; in the chemicals division, Q4 plant utilization is expected at 72%-80%, and sales volumes at 2.7M-3.2M tons.

Shell's (SHEL) NYSE stock price return shows a 3.7% gain YTD and during the past year.