WEX reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY 2022 guidance an issues Q4 outlook
Oct. 27, 2022 7:25 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- WEX press release (NYSE:WEX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.51 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $616.1M (+27.6% Y/Y) beats by $28.24M.
- 3Q GAAP operating income margin of 3.5% and adjusted operating income margin of 39.1%.
- Total volume increased 41% year-over-year to $57.5B, an increase of 41% from the third quarter of 2021.
- Average number of vehicles serviced was approximately 18.3M, an increase of 13% from the third quarter of 2021.
- Raises full-year 2022 financial guidance: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million vs. consensus of $564.17M and adjusted net income in the range of $3.15 to $3.25 per diluted share vs. consensus of $3.20.
- For the full year 2022, the company now expects revenue in the range of $2.302 billion to $2.312 billion vs. consensus of $2.27B, up from the prior guidance range of $2.250 billion to $2.280 billion. Adjusted net income is now expected to be in the range of $13.24 to $13.34 per diluted share, an increase from the prior guidance range of $13.05 to $13.30 per diluted share vs. consensus of $13.21.
Comments