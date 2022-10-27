WEX reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY 2022 guidance an issues Q4 outlook

Oct. 27, 2022 7:25 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WEX press release (NYSE:WEX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.51 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $616.1M (+27.6% Y/Y) beats by $28.24M.
  • 3Q GAAP operating income margin of 3.5% and adjusted operating income margin of 39.1%.
  • Total volume increased 41% year-over-year to $57.5B, an increase of 41% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • Average number of vehicles serviced was approximately 18.3M, an increase of 13% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • Raises full-year 2022 financial guidance: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million vs. consensus of $564.17M and adjusted net income in the range of $3.15 to $3.25 per diluted share vs. consensus of $3.20.
  • For the full year 2022, the company now expects revenue in the range of $2.302 billion to $2.312 billion vs. consensus of $2.27B, up from the prior guidance range of $2.250 billion to $2.280 billion. Adjusted net income is now expected to be in the range of $13.24 to $13.34 per diluted share, an increase from the prior guidance range of $13.05 to $13.30 per diluted share vs. consensus of $13.21.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.