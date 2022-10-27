Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) stock gained strongly on Thursday after posting a solid Q3 report and raising full-year forecasts.

For the third quarter, adjusted EPS of $0.84 came in $0.11 above expectations while a 5.7% jump in revenue only barely missed expectations. Total volumes grew by 3.7% in the third quarter, led by non-beer volume growth which was up 5.2%. On a regional basis, strength in regions like Mexico and South Africa helped to offset continued trouble in China amid COVID-19 driven restrictions.

“We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment,” CEO Michel Doukeris commented. “As a result of our performance and continued momentum, we are raising the bottom-end of our FY22.”

The beverage giant now expects full-year EBITDA to grow between 6% and 8% and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA “from a healthy combination of volume and price.” The Belgian conglomerate anticipates net capital expenditure of between $4.5B and $5B for the full year.

