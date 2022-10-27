Dow and S&P climb as Q3 GDP surpasses forecasts, Nasdaq remains lower on Meta

Oct. 27, 2022

Stock index futures are mixed on Thursday as investors digest Q3 GDP growth figures and a PCE price index reading that slowed.

S&P futures (SPX) are higher by 0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +1% are in the green on post-earnings bounces from Caterpillar, Honeywell and McDonald's.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.3% are down following Meta's tumble on a revenue warning and a new higher cost environment.

Q3 GDP numbers came in higher than anticipated as GDP grew by 2.6% compared to the consensus +2.4% annual rate. Additionally, the PCE price index came in at +4.2% lower than the prior +7.3% reading.

Rates are slightly higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 3 basis points to 4.04% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 2 basis points to 4.43%. The dollar index (DXY) is +0.4%.

"Demand for the 10-year note has been sizeable since the peak of 4.34% was reached on Friday," Caxton's Michael Brown said. "Two factors seem to be driving this- pricing a slower pace of Fed hikes, and some haven demand as a result of yesterday’s slump in risk appetite. A break below 4% could make things interesting, and would certainly pose further headwinds for the dollar, which touched a 3-week low against a basket of peers on Wednesday."

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second meeting in a row, which came in line with expectations.

In other economic news, September durable goods orders came in at +0.4%, below the forecasted +0.6% level.

