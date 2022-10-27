AutoNation Non-GAAP EPS of $6.00 misses by $0.27, revenue of $6.67B beats by $40M, announces $1B buyback

Oct. 27, 2022 7:27 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • AutoNation press release (NYSE:AN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.00 misses by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $6.67B (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Third quarter 2022 revenue was $6.7 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the same period a year ago despite lower industry sales of new and used units
  • New Vehicle Revenue – $2.9 billion, an increase of $110 million or 4%.
  • Used Vehicle Revenue – $2.4 billion, an increase of $79 million or 3%.
  • After-Sales Revenue – $1.0 billion, an increase of $88 million or 9%.
  • Customer Financial Services Revenue – $361 million, an increase of $12 million or 3%.
  • Shares -4% PM.
  • AutoNation today announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation common stock

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.