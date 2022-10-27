AutoNation Non-GAAP EPS of $6.00 misses by $0.27, revenue of $6.67B beats by $40M, announces $1B buyback
Oct. 27, 2022 7:27 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AutoNation press release (NYSE:AN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.00 misses by $0.27.
- Revenue of $6.67B (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Third quarter 2022 revenue was $6.7 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the same period a year ago despite lower industry sales of new and used units
- New Vehicle Revenue – $2.9 billion, an increase of $110 million or 4%.
- Used Vehicle Revenue – $2.4 billion, an increase of $79 million or 3%.
- After-Sales Revenue – $1.0 billion, an increase of $88 million or 9%.
- Customer Financial Services Revenue – $361 million, an increase of $12 million or 3%.
- Shares -4% PM.
- AutoNation today announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation common stock
