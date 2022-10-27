Extreme Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.03, revenue of $297.7M beats by $14.81M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:28 AM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Extreme Networks press release (NASDAQ:EXTR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $297.7M (+11% Y/Y) beats by $14.81M.
- SaaS ARR $111.0 million, up 41% year-over-year, and up 8% quarter-over-quarter
- “As we look at the remainder of FY23, the continued improvement in the supply chain environment gives us further confidence in our topline growth outlook of 10-15% (10.47% consensus). We expect to cross the 60% gross margin threshold and achieve an operating margin in the mid-teens in the second half of our fiscal year,” concluded Thomas.
- Q2 Guidance:
- Total revenue of $299M-$309M vs. $300.95M consensus
- EPS of $0.21-$0.26 vs. $0.23 consensus
