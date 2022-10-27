Shopify Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.37B beats by $30M

  • Shopify press release (NYSE:SHOP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.37B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares +7.3% PM.
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue as of September 30, 2022 increased 8% to $107M.
  • Subscription Solutions revenue increased 12% to $376.3M.
  • Gross Merchandise Volume increased 11% to $46.2B.
  • FY2022 Outlook: GMV growth will continue to outperform the broader U.S. retail market in the fourth quarter aided by our omnichannel capabilities; Merchant Solutions revenue growth year-over-year will be more than double that of Subscription Solutions revenue growth for full year 2022; Both GMV and total revenue in 2022 to be more evenly distributed across the four quarters, similar to 2021; Because of this larger mix of Merchant Solutions contributing to overall revenue and the dilutive impact of Deliverr, gross profit dollar growth will meaningfully trail revenue growth; Operating expense growth year-over-year in Q4 will sequentially decelerate from Q3.

