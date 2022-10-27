ViewRay MRIdian better than CT-guided system for prostate cancer in trial

Oct. 27, 2022

  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) on Thursday said its MRIdian system was better than CT-guided system in reducing toxicity in Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) for localized prostate cancer.
  • The company reported main goal data from a phase 3 trial called MIRAGE which was independently conducted by investigators at UCLA and compared MRIdian MRI-guided SBRT versus CT-guided SBRT for localized prostate cancer in 156 patients.
  • The company said acute grade ≥2 genitourinary (GU) toxicity rates were significantly lower in the MRI-guidance group (24.4%), compared to CT-guidance (43.4%) group.
  • In addition, rates of acute grade ≥2 gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity were also significantly lower in the MRI group (0.0%), versus 10.5% in the CT group.
  • On multivariable analysis, which controls for differences in the use of hydrogel spacer, prostate size, and baseline urinary symptoms, the MRI-guidance group was linked with a 60% reduction in odds of grade ≥2 GU toxicity, according to the company.
  • ViewRay noted that were improvements in multiple patient-reported outcomes, such as urinary symptoms, bowel-related quality of life, for those in the MRI group, compared to the CT group.

