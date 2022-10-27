UserTesting said near agreement to be sold to Thoma Bravo, Sunstone for $1.3B

Oct. 27, 2022

  • UserTesting (NYSE:USER) is said close to an agreement to be sold to private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for about $1.3 billion.
  • The PE firms are expected to pay $7.50/share for the digital customer insight company, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. That would represent a 94% premium to UserTesting's (USER) closing price on Wednesday. The parties may come to an agreement as early as Thursday.
  • UserTesting (USER) shares were halted for news pending.
  • Developing story ...

