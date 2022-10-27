H&E GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.23, revenue of $324.3M beats by $20.34M

Oct. 27, 2022 7:38 AM ETH&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • H&E press release (NASDAQ:HEES): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $324.3M (+17.8% Y/Y) beats by $20.34M.
  • Net income increased 55.2% to $38.4 million compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The effective income tax rate was 25.2% compared to 24.7% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $139.4 million, an increase of 24.1% compared to $112.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a margin of 43.0% of revenues compared to 40.8% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total equipment rental revenues were $253.6 million, an increase of $56.4 million, or 28.6%, compared to $197.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Rental revenues were $224.1 million, an increase of $47.5 million, or 26.9%, compared to $176.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Used equipment sales decreased 34.7% to $20.3 million compared to $31.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Margins improved to 53.7% compared to 37.6% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • New equipment sales totaled $23.5 million, an increase of 21.4% when compared to $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Gross margin improved to 46.8% compared to 41.4% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total equipment rental gross margins were 50.5% compared to 45.6% in the third quarter of 2021. Rental gross margins were 55.6% compared to 50.9% over the same period of comparison.

