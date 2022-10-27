Cazoo reports Q3 results
Oct. 27, 2022 7:38 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cazoo press release (NYSE:CZOO): Q3 vehicles sold up 82% Y/Y to 23,775 in Q3.
- Revenue of £347M (+102.9% Y/Y).
- Record UK Retail unit sales at 18,889, up 100% Y/Y as the consumer shift to online accelerates.
- UK Retail GPU of £488, up by a further £179 versus Q2.
- Cash of £308M and self-funded inventory of over £150M, in line with management’s expectations.
- Despite the continued weak macroeconomic environment affecting growth amongst our peers and across other retail sectors, we have maintained our strong Q3 momentum into October where we expect to maintain our growth rate of over 100% YoY and to continue to significantly increase our market share.
- During Q4, we expect to see continued strong progress, with UK retail unit sales growth continuing at over 100% YoY, along with significant further improvement to our UK Retail GPU. We continue to expect to reach cash flow breakeven without the need for additional external funding.
