Regal Rexnord to acquire Altra Industrial Motion for $62/share all-cash deal

Oct. 27, 2022 7:39 AM ETRegal Rexnord Corporation (RRX), AIMCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) has agreed to acquire Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in an all cash transaction for $62.00 per share.
  • Subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, Altra shareholder approval, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the transaction values Altra at $4.95B and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
  • Altra manufactures a wide range of motion control, automation, and power transmission solutions.
  • The deal expands Regal's (RRX) portfolio, customer reach, and product diversity while enabling the creation of shareholder value through enhanced growth and substantial cost synergies.
  • With the addition of Altra, Regal (RRX) expects 2022 pro forma revenue of ~$7.2B, adj. EBITDA of ~$1.5B, and an adj. EBITDA margin of ~21%.
  • Based on the growth and margin outlook for the combined business, and after including $160M in annualized run rate cost synergies, Regal (RRX) targets 2025 pro forma revenue of ~$8.3B, 2025 adj. EBITDA of ~$2.1B, and an adj. EBITDA margin greater than 25%.

