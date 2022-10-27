EMCOR GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.83B beats by $120M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:41 AM ETEMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- EMCOR press release (NYSE:EME): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.83B (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $150.1 million, or 5.3% of revenues, compared to operating income of $137.4 million, or 5.4% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2021.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $263.1 million, or 9.3% of revenues, compared to $243.9 million, or 9.7% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2021.
