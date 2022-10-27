EVgo to support MHX's fleet electrification project
Oct. 27, 2022 7:46 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) has entered into a partnership with Californian logistics operator MHX to support the latter's to support first-ever fleet electrification project.
- MHX has a fleet of 60+ flatbed trucks, which complement their strategically placed facilities throughout California, and will soon add ten new Kenworth T680E Class 8 electric heavy-duty trucks.
- The partnership will provide MHX with charging infrastructure, on-site fleet management and 24/7 support via EVgo Optima and EVgold solutions at its Fontana site in California.
- The project will feature high-power 350kW fast chargers, capable of serving six vehicles simultaneously.
