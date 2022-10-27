Shyft Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.09, revenue of $286.1M misses by $4.3M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:47 AM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Shyft press release (NASDAQ:SHYF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $286.1M (+4.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.3M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million, or 9.5% of sales, a decrease of $6.6 million, from $33.7 million, or 12.4% of sales. Results include $7.7 million of EV development costs.
- Consolidated backlog at September 30, 2022, totaled $1.0 billion, up $191.3 million, or 22.4%, compared to $852.6 million at September 30, 2021, reflecting continued strong demand across all business units.
Guidance for full-year 2022, notwithstanding further chassis and supply chain related issues, is as follows:
Revenue to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion vs $1.02B Consensus
Adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 to $72.5 million, including approximately $30 million of expenses related to EV development
Income from continuing operations of $29.7 to $37.6 million
Earnings per share of $0.83 to $1.05 vs $1.07 Consensus
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 to $1.24
