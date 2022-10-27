Anywhere Real Estate reports Q3 mixed earnings; updates FY22 guidance
- Anywhere Real Estate press release (NYSE:HOUS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.8B (-17.4% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Generated Operating EBITDA of $166M, a decrease of $107M Y/Y.
- The company's previous estimate of Operating EBITDA for full year 2022 had been in the range of $600 to $700 million, which was based on an estimated decline in projected year-over-year homesale transaction volume in the range of (10)% to (20)% in the second half of 2022.
- The company now estimates year-over-year declines in homesale transaction volume of over 25% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Based off this lower estimated volume, the company does not believe it will achieve the low end of its prior estimate of Operating EBITDA for full year 2022 and is not providing a revised estimate in light of the current high degree of macroeconomic volatility, in particular with respect to factors impacting the residential real estate industry.
