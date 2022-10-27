GameSquare Esports sees revenue up to $50M for FY 2023
Oct. 27, 2022 7:50 AM ETGameSquare Esports Inc. (GMSQF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GameSquare Esports (OTCQB:GMSQF) issued Thursday its guidance for the FY 2023 where revenue is expected to range between $45-$50M. Gross margin forecasted to be between 35-40%.
- For the fiscal year 2022, the company reaffirms its revenue outlook to $27.5-$30M with gross margin of 35-40%.
- "We are continuing to rapidly grow our sales pipeline in both number and size of RFPs throughout all our businesses, and the Company has booked significant revenue for the next fiscal year which supports our guidance including our ability to achieve a 65% increase in revenue year-over-year," commented GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna.
