Avrobio stock rises on FDA rare pediatric disease tag for Gaucher disease gene therapy

Oct. 27, 2022 7:53 AM ETAVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA written on wooden cube with keyboard , calculator, chart,glasses.Business concept

Iryna Drozd

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted rare pediatric disease designation to Avrobio's (NASDAQ:AVRO) gene therapy AVR-RD-02 to treat Gaucher disease (GD).
  • Gaucher disease is a rare lysosomal disorder caused by buildup of certain fatty substances in organs, mainly in the spleen and liver.
  • Avrobio's noted that AVR-RD-02 has previously received fast track status in the U.S., orphan drug designations in the U.S. and EU, and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway designation in the U.K.
  • AVRO +5.56% to $0.72 premarket Oct. 27

