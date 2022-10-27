TGS Nopec Geophysical GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $135.34M beats by $0.49M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:52 AM ETTGS ASA (TGSNF), TGSGYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TGS Nopec Geophysical press release (OTCPK:TGSNF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $135.34M (-32.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.49M.
- “With year-over-year growth of 108% in lates sales, the strong development we saw in the first half of the year continued in the third quarter. I'm also pleased that cash flow remains robust. The net cash position was USD 192 million on 30 September 2022, despite substantial inorganic investments during the quarter. We are excited about welcoming the three recent acquisitions to TGS. Magseis Fairfield, ION and Prediktor all fit perfectly with our strategy of being the leading provider of data and insights to the energy industry, and will more than double our existing backlog,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.
