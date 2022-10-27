Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reported revenue increased 22% to $1.4B in Q3 compared to the prior year.

Monthly recurring revenue increased 8% to $107M for the Canadian e-commerce powerhouse compared to last year. The gains year over year in the number of Shopify Plus merchants on the platform and the thousands of additional retail locations utilizing POS Pro were partially offset by the impact of the free and paid trial experiences launched in the quarter.

Subscription Solutions revenue increased 12% to $376.3M, primarily due to growth in MRR and the lapping of SHOP's change in app selling terms.

Merchant Solutions revenue increased 26% to $989.9M, driven primarily by the growth of GMV and merchants continuing to utilize SHOP solutions to run greater parts of their business.

The adjusted operating loss for the quarter was $45.1M or 3% of revenue compared to 12% of revenue last year. The difference primarily reflected increases in headcount including Deliverr, and to a lesser extent changes to SHOP's compensation framework. Additionally, Q3 adjusted operating loss excludes one-time charges from severance related costs connected to the workforce reduction announced in July and two accruals for pending litigation cases.

EPS came in at -$0.02 vs. -$0.07 anticipated. For Q4, Shopify (SHOP) expects an adjusted operating loss amount that will be fairly comparable to the adjusted operating loss amount in the third quarter.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) gained 5.22% in premarket action on Thursday.

