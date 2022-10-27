Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) fell 4% in premarket trading after the defense contractor reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $5.89 a share, missing the consensus estimate by $0.22 a share.

Revenue rose 3.2% from a year earlier to $9 billion, missing Wall Street’s average estimate by $140 million.

Northrop said it expects to end the year with revenue at the lower end of its guidance of about $36.2 billion to $36.6 billion and earnings of $24.50 to $25.10 a share.

“Our solid operating performance in the third quarter reflects extensive demand for our capabilities, positive trends in labor availability, and strong program execution,” Kathy Warden, chair, CEO and president of the company, said in a statement. “We remain focused on performing for our customers and are confident in our ability to continue to grow our business and deliver value to our shareholders.”

Northrop's stock this year has gained 38%, contrasting with a 20% decline for the S&P 500 index (SP500) through Oct. 26.-