Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock lost some altitude in premarket action on Thursday despite pushing to a quarterly profit in Q3.

The Florida-based airline posted $0.03 in adjusted EPS for the third quarter, surprising to the upside from an $0.08 loss anticipated by analysts and a narrow beat on revenue estimates. Management lauded the strong performance despite the impact of Hurricane Ian in the period.

"The business performed well against a set of negative headwinds during the third quarter 2022, including much higher fuel costs, Hurricane Ian, and Florida capacity constraints,” CEO Ted Christie said. “Strong demand and sound revenue management coupled with excellent operational reliability and overall cost management helped mitigate the impacts of these headwinds.”

He added that the airline is on track for “normalized margins” by mid-2023. Meanwhile, unit revenue in the fourth quarter is projected to be up 15% to 16.5% on 24.5% more capacity in the fourth quarter as compared to the same period in 2019 on resilient leisure demand.

Christie also updated the timeline of the projected JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) merger, with a closing anticipated “no later than the first half of 2024.”

Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) slipped 1.05% in premarket trading.

Read more on the details of the quarter.