Medical Properties FFO of $0.45 in-line, revenue of $352.34M misses by $36.68M

Oct. 27, 2022 8:02 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Medical Properties press release (NYSE:MPW): Q3 FFO of $0.45 in-line.
  • Revenue of $352.34M (-9.8% Y/Y) misses by $36.68M.
  • The company is increasing its estimate of 2022 per share net income to $1.99 to $2.01 and is also tightening its estimate of 2022 per share NFFO to $1.80 to $1.82 from a prior range of $1.78 to $1.82 vs. consensus of $1.82.
  • MPT plans to provide initial estimates of 2023 per share net income and NFFO when it reports fourth quarter earnings.

