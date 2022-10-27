Medical Properties FFO of $0.45 in-line, revenue of $352.34M misses by $36.68M
- Medical Properties press release (NYSE:MPW): Q3 FFO of $0.45 in-line.
- Revenue of $352.34M (-9.8% Y/Y) misses by $36.68M.
- The company is increasing its estimate of 2022 per share net income to $1.99 to $2.01 and is also tightening its estimate of 2022 per share NFFO to $1.80 to $1.82 from a prior range of $1.78 to $1.82 vs. consensus of $1.82.
- MPT plans to provide initial estimates of 2023 per share net income and NFFO when it reports fourth quarter earnings.
