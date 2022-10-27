Baxter reduces full-year adjusted EPS outlook range to below consensus
Oct. 27, 2022 8:04 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has amended its full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.53-$3.60 from a prior outlook of $3.60-$3.70, falling below the Street consensus of $3.62.
- The company swung to a Q3 2022 net loss of ~$2.8B from net income of $513M in the prior-year period due to impairment charges of $3.1B related to its December 2021 acquisition of Hillrom.
- Revenue of $3.8B was an ~18% year-over-year increase.
- While the top line was a beat, the bottom line was in-line.
- Baxter (BAX) was also hurt in the quarter by SG&A expenses of $947M, a 39% increase from Q3 2021.
