TotalEnergies Non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 misses by $0.13, revenue of $64.96B misses by $12.56B
Oct. 27, 2022 8:04 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies press release (NYSE:TTE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $64.96B (+32.4% Y/Y) misses by $12.56B.
"In a context marked by an average Brent price of 100 $/b and an increase in gas prices exacerbated by Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, TotalEnergies leveraged its integrated model, particularly LNG, to generate results in line with previous quarters. In the third quarter 2022, the Company posted adjusted net income of $9.9 billion and IFRS net income of $6.6 billion after taking into account a new impairment of $3.1 billion related to Russia. Cash flow was $11.7 billion, and the Company strengthened its balance sheet with a gearing ratio of 4%. Return on equity was more than 30% over the past 12 months."
