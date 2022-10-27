Perficient Non-GAAP EPS beats, revenue misses, FY22 guidance updated

Oct. 27, 2022 8:05 AM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Perficient press release (NASDAQ:PRFT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.01 (vs. $0.88 Y/Y).
  • Revenue of $227.6M (+18.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.83M.
  • Q4 EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.11 to $1.16 and revenue to be in the range of $233 million to $239 million.
  • FY22 EPS guidance narrowed to a range of $4.25 to $4.30 (vs. consensus of $3.16) and revenue guidance to a range of $905 million to $911 million (vs. consensus of $916.37M).
  • Shares -0.63% PM.

