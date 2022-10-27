Magellan Midstream Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.14, revenue of $876.1M beats by $122.07M
- Magellan Midstream Partners press release (NYSE:MMP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $876.1M (+37.1% Y/Y) beats by $122.07M.
- Free cash flow (FCF) was $273 million during third quarter 2022, versus $252 million during third quarter 2021.
- "Magellan delivered another solid quarter, producing notably higher financial results from both segments versus the year-ago period and exceeding our expectations for the third quarter. Based on our performance to date and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our annual guidance for 2022, reinforcing the resiliency of our business model and importance of the energy services we provide," said Aaron Milford, chief executive officer.
- Shares +1.08% PM.
