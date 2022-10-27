Carpenter Technology Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 in-line, revenue of $522.9M beats by $9.1M
Oct. 27, 2022 8:09 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology press release (NYSE:CRS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 in-line.
- Revenue of $522.9M (+34.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.1M.
- Backlog up 10% sequentially and 155% Y/Y.
- “Looking ahead, as we have stated before, we expect to deliver operating income at fiscal year 2019 run rate by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. We remain confident as we continue to see strength across our end-use markets with order entry activity driving backlog growth, and with continued improvement in our operations enabling incremental net sales improvements as we make our way through the balance of fiscal year 2023.”
