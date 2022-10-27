23andMe cleared in U.S. to provide cholesterol drug info in Drug Transport report

Oct. 27, 2022

  • Consumer genetic testing company 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) announced Thursday that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for its pharmacogenetics report on the SLCO1B1 gene to include drug information for simvastatin, a commonly used anti-cholesterol agent.
  • Changes to the SLCO1B1 gene impact the response to simvastatin which, according to the company, is ranked as the thirteenth most-commonly prescribed drug and second most commonly prescribed statin in the U.S.
  • The modification to labeling info on the SLCO1B1 Drug Transport report allows the company to deliver drug information based on genetic factors driving simvastatin response.
  • “This is an important win for consumers, as they will have access to critical information on how they may respond to a commonly prescribed medication, based on their genetics,” Noura Abul-Husn, 23andMe’s (ME) Vice President of Genomic Health, remarked.
