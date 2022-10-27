AgroFresh Solutions jumps 58% after agreeing to pursue $3/share takeover

  • AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) soared 58% in premarket trading after the company said it agreed to pursue a deal with Paine Schwartz Partners to sell itself for $3/share in cash.
  • A special committee of AgroFresh's (AGFS) board agreed to pursue the deal subject to Paine Schwartz's confirmatory diligence and "definitive documentation," according to an 8-K filing from Wednesday. The offer represents a 91% premium to AGFS closing price on Wednesday.
  • Private equity firm Paine Schwartz has been an investor in AgroFresh (AGFS) since June 2020 after the company agreed to sell $150 million of convertible preferred stock to the firm. On an as-converted basis, the preferred stock was set to initially represent approximately 36% of AgroFresh's shares outstanding.
  • Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as financial advisor to the Special Committee. Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell is serving as legal advisor to the Special Committee. Morrison & Foerster LLP is serving as legal advisor to AgroFresh (AGFS).
  • AgroFresh announced Thursday that it expects to report Q3 results on Nov. 9.

