Patrick Non-GAAP EPS of $2.43 beats by $0.40, revenue of $1.11B beats by $20M
- Patrick press release (NASDAQ:PATK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.43 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $1.11B (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
"In the third quarter of 2022, our team did an outstanding job of flexing our production capabilities and managing our variable costs in response to a 40% reduction in RV OEM shipments," continued Mr. Nemeth. "The marine and housing markets, which represent 53% of our total revenues, continued to perform well and have runway for channel fill with lower than optimum dealer and field inventory levels despite macro-economic headwinds. We believe our ongoing efforts to grow and diversify our end markets will continue to bear fruit and position the Company to manage effectively through periods of volatility. Our capital investment in automation and innovation will aid our ability to grow market share while also helping to drive a resilient margin profile. The $225 million increase in our revolving credit facility capacity during the third quarter of 2022, our balanced capital structure, and improving cash flow provide a solid liquidity foundation and support our goal of delivering long-term value for our shareholders, team members, customers, partners, and communities."
