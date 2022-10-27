The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second meeting in a row Thursday, in line with expectations.

The ECB boosted the deposit facility rate to 1.5% from 0.75% despite fears from some member states about hiking sharply into a potential recession.

The central bank pulled the trigger on a jumbo hike again with the eurozone facing inflation at 10%.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) remains lower, down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar (DXY).

The 10-year bund yield trimmed some gains, up 3 basis points to 2.15%. The Stoxx 6000 (STOXX) cut losses, off 0.3%.

"In slightly more than three months, the ECB has now hiked interest rates by a total of 200bp," ING said. "It's the sharpest and most aggressive hiking cycle ever. In the previous two hiking cycles since the start of the monetary union, it took the ECB at least 18 months to hike rates by a total of 200bp."

"At the current juncture of a looming recession and high uncertainty, normalizing monetary policy is one thing but moving into restrictive territory is another thing. With today’s rate hike, the ECB has come very close to the point at which normal could become restrictive."

"The Governing Council took today’s decision, and expects to raise interest rates further, to ensure the timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term inflation target," the ECB said in a statement. "The Governing Council will base the future policy rate path on the evolving outlook for inflation and the economy, following its meeting-by-meeting approach."

The ECB also announced it will change the terms of the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III).

"Today, in view of the unexpected and extraordinary rise in inflation, it needs to be recalibrated to ensure that it is consistent with the broader monetary policy normalisation process and to reinforce the transmission of policy rate increases to bank lending conditions," the Governing Council said.

Across the pond, U.S. Q3 GDP came in stronger than expected.

