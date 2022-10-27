Trimas reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 guidance below estimates
Oct. 27, 2022 8:13 AM ETTriMas Corporation (TRS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Trimas press release (NASDAQ:TRS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.21.
- Revenue of $218.5M (-1.8% Y/Y) misses by $28.19M.
- Outlook: The company is revising its full year 2022 outlook originally provided on March 1, 2022, due to macro-economic challenges that intensified during the third quarter.
- The company is now expecting to generate full year 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.10 to $2.18, based on consolidated annual sales growth of 3% to 5% compared to 2021 vs. consensus of $2.25.
- In addition, the company now expects 2022 Free Cash Flow to be greater than 80% of net income.
