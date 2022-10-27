Mastercard Q3 results exceed consensus, but growth slows from Q2

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) earnings and revenue continued to grow in Q3, helped by continuing gains in cross-border travel. The pace of growth, though, slowed from Q2 levels as economic uncertainty remains. MA stock slid 3.3% in Thursday premarket trading.

"Consumer spending remains resilient and cross-border travel continues to recover," said CEO Michael Miebach. " We will continue to monitor impacts related to elevated inflation and other macroeconomic and geopolitical risks."

Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.68, topping the $2.58 consensus, climbed from $2.56 in Q2 and from $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 gross dollar volume of $2.1T, unchanged from Q2 and up 11% Y/Y.

Cross-border volume growth of 44% Y/Y, local currency basis, compares with 58% in the prior quarter.

Switched transactions increased 9% Y/Y in Q3 vs. +12% in Q2.

Q3 adjusted operating expenses of $2.4B, increased from $2.3B in Q2 and from $2.2B in Q3 2021.

Adjusted operating margin of 57.7% vs. 57.9% in Q2 and 56.7% in Q3 2021.

Q3 net revenue of $5.76B, exceeding $5.66B consensus, increased from $4.99B in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

