Oct. 27, 2022 8:16 AM ETMillicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. press release (NASDAQ:TIGO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.46.
- Revenue of $1.39B (+37.6% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Service revenue up 2.7% organically with positive growth across the majority of the countries and in all business units, with continued strength in Mobile and B2B, off set by slower growth in Home.
- Reported EBITDA up 53.3%,with organic EBITDA down 1.9%, or 0.6% excluding a $7million one-time charge, due in part to continued investment to support the planned Tower and Tigo Money carve-outs.
- Reported Operating Cash Flow up 134.4% year-on-year reflecting the Guatemala transaction and an acceleration from H1 levels, on an organic basis.
