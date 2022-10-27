Cepton rallies after $100M investment deal with Koito Manufacturing

Oct. 27, 2022 8:21 AM ETCepton, Inc. (CPTN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stated Thursday it has signed a binding agreement to receive $100M investment from its long-term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing.
  • The California-based lidar provider said it intends to use the funds for its next stage of growth as it scales its lidar solutions for mass deployment.
  • Under the investment terms, Koito will purchase $100M of convertible preferred stock at a purchase price of $1,000 per share. These stocks are convertible at $2.585 per share, representing a 10.0% premium to Cepton’s weighted price of last 20 days closing.
  • "We are pleased to announce our third investment in Cepton as we work towards developing and commercializing next-generation automotive sensor technologies. This investment serves as a testament to our commitment towards Cepton and bringing lidar-based ADAS and AV systems to everyday vehicles," said Michiaki Kato, Koito’s President.
  • This investment is expected to close in Q1 2023.
  • CPTN shares are up 14% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

