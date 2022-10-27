CMSA, VAPO and CPTN are among pre market gainers
- AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) +61% Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.
- Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) +48% to acquire Altra Industrial Motion for $62/share all-cash deal.
- Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) +27% PAXALISIB DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE MONOTHERAPY EFFICACY SIGNALS IN PRECLINICAL MODELS OF MELANOMA.
- ServiceNow (NOW) +14% Q3 earnings call release
- Teladoc Health (TDOC) +10% Q3 earnings call release.
- Cepton (CPTN) +9% Announces Agreement for $100 Million Investment from Koito Manufacturing.
- Standard Lithium (SLI) +9% Successfully Commissions First Direct Hydroxide Conversion Pilot Plant.
- View (VIEW) +8% rises after raising $200M in convertible senior notes.
- Comcast (CMCSA) +7%.
- Vapotherm (VAPO) +6%.
- Aegon (AEG) +6% stock gains on deal to combine Dutch operations with a.s.r.
- Shell (SHEL) +5% higher taxes, CEO says as Q3 profits soar.
- GasLog Partners (GLOP) +5% Partners declares $0.01 dividend.
