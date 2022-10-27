T. Rowe Price Q3 earnings reflect lower advisory fees, AUM amid tough markets backdrop

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) third-quarter earnings on Thursday were suffered by further decelerations in investment advisory fees and assets under management against a backdrop of volatile financial markets.

In an effort to offset its top-line slump, the asset manager has taken steps to reduce its expense growth throughout 2022, including slowing hiring and reducing third party spending. "We continue to evaluate market conditions and will consider other levers as needed to manage expense growth and support our ability to invest in strategic initiatives," said CEO and President Rob Sharps.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.86 matched the average analyst estimate and dropped from $3.27 in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenue of $1.59B at September 30 topped the consensus of $1.53B but fell from $1.95B at Sep. 30, 2021.

Investment advisory fees of $1.44B retreated 20.5% from a year earlier. Investment advisory effective rate slipped to 42.5 basis points from 43.6 basis points in Q3 2021.

Net client outflows came in at $24.6B compared with $14.7B in Q2.

"We remain confident that a combination of improved investment performance and our ongoing investments in new capabilities will allow us to return to positive flows over time as market conditions stabilize," Sharps added.

Adjusted operating expenses mounted to $1.03B from $957.2M a year before.

Assets under management ended Q3 at $1.23T, down from $1.61T in Q3 of last year.

