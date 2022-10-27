Genius Sports rallies after inking deal to track every English Premier League player

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) rallied in early trading after announcing an expansion of its Official Tracking Data partnership with Football DataCo for the data rights to UK soccer.

The company said it will continue as the Official Tracking Provider of FDC through its Second Spectrum technology. Powered by computer vision and AI, GENI will automatically capture sub-second positional data on every player and the ball in the English Premier League.

The data and insights are expected to create new opportunities for media partners and potential new opportunities like dynamic, interactive metaverse applications.

Premier League clubs will also be able to deploy Genius Sports' (GENI) advanced Insight feed to enhance performance through rich team and player metrics, integrated with machine-learned video indexing.

Shares of Genius Sports (GENI) moved up 2.15% in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock recently moved back above its 200-day moving average.