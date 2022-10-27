Jobless claims rise 3K to 217K

Oct. 27, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Jobless claims memo stick and pile of documents.

designer491

  • Initial Jobless Claims: +3K to 217K vs. 223K expected and 214K prior (unrevised).
  • 4-week moving average was 219,000 up from 212,250.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.438M vs. 1.388M consensus and 1.383M prior.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Oct. 15, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 183,301 in the week ending Oct. 22, an increase of 4,512 (or 2.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected an increase of 2,141 (or 1.2%) from the previous week.

