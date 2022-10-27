Q3 GDP (initial estimate) +2.6% vs. +2.3% consensus and -0.6% in Q2.

The growth in Q3 real GDP reflected increases in exports, consumer spending, business fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local spending. That was partly offset by decreased in residential fixed investment and private inventory investment.

The decrease in residential fixed investment reflects the housing slowdown due to higher interest rates.

Net exports contributed 2.8% to Q3 GDP, the most since Q3 1980, said Charles Schwab economist Liz Ann Sonders. With the strength of the U.S. dollar that's unlikely to continue.

Excluding the trade contribution, GDP would be "plodding along at a 0.5% seasonally adjusted annualized rate," said RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas. "Not a recession, but at a risk of one in the near term."

The personal consumption price index figures show that there's some easing in inflation, but the core PCE number, which strips out energy and food prices, remains stubbornly elevated, as expected. That's not going to give the Federal Reserve the convincing evidence that inflation is retreating to its 2% target. The CME FedWatch tool puts the probability of a 75-basis-point rate hike at 89.3% for its Nov. 2 meeting.

PCE price index: +4.2% vs. +7.3% prior.

Core PCE price index: +4.5% vs. +4.5% expected and +4.7% prior.

Personal consumption expenditures: +1.4% vs. 2.0% in Q2.

Personal income increased $291.2B in Q3, down from the $305.7B increase in Q2.

Personal saving was $626.1B vs. $629.0B in Q2. Personal saving rate was 3.3% in Q3 vs. 3.4% in Q2.

Earlier this month (Oct. 20), Leading indicators slipped more in September