Durable goods orders bounce less than expected in September; core figure turns negative

Oct. 27, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • September Durable Goods Orders: +0.4% vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.2% in August (revised from -0.2%).
  • Core durable goods: -0.5% vs. +0.2% expected and +0.3% prior.
  • Durable goods, excluding defense: +1.4% vs. -0.3% prior (revised from -0.8%).
  • Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: -0.7% vs. +0.5% expected and +0.8% prior (revised from +1.4%).
  • Shipments of manufactured durable goods, up 16 of the last 17 months, rose 0.3% to $274.2B. That followed a 1.3% increase in August. Transportation equipment, up 11 of the last 12 months, gained 1.1% to $90.5B. 
  • Earlier this week, (Oct. 25) Richmond Fed survey -10 in October.

