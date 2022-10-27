ServiceNow stock gains as company "powers through macro headwinds in Q3"

Oct. 27, 2022 8:32 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

ServiceNow office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares gained 14% Thursday morning as the cloud-computing software company exceeded analyst estimates with its third quarter earnings.

Late Wednesday, ServiceNow (NOW) reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.83B that grew 21.2% Y/Y but fell short of estimates.

Subscription revenues $1.74B topped the high end of the firm's own guidance, growing 28.5% Y/Y in constant currency. Current RPO was ~$5.87B, representing 25% Y/Y constant currency growth, a 150 basis points beat versus the firm's FX-adjusted guidance.

Driven by top line beat and operating efficiencies, operating margin of 26% came 1 point above the firm's own guidance. The firm ended the period with $5.5B in cash and investments.

However, ServiceNow (NOW) revised its 2022 subscription revenue guidance to $6.865B-$6.87B from a previous range of $6.915B-$6.925B amid FX headwinds. For Q4, its expects subscription revenues between $1.834B and $1.839B, representing 26% to 27% Y/Y growth on a constant currency basis, excluding a 600 basis point FX headwind.

The company reiterated prior FY22 operating margin guidance of 25%, while concurrently absorbing an incremental 1% of headwind from FX.

Analysts seemed impressed by the results, with Morgan Stanley praising the management's tone on the spend environment, a better-than-expected Q3 cRPO growth, large deal metrics and a record quarter for federal business.

"NOW shares are positioned to perform more durably going forward," said Morgan Stanley, adding that, "A strong focus by enterprises on Automation and a record Federal quarter combined to yield a solid Q3 print and better than feared Q4 guide. While macro concerns may linger, we continue to see a durable 25%+ FCF growth profile at NOW medium-term, framing an attractive risk/reward at 19X EV/CY24 FCF."

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on the stock, sating that: "We continue to believe that NOW is well positioned for high growth over the next few years, fueled in part by robust demand for workflow automation, strong cross-sell opportunities, and greater penetration of newer markets."

Read NOW's earnings call transcript here

