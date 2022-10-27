Ideanomics begins process to spin-out fintech subsidiaries
Oct. 27, 2022 8:41 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has begun the process to spin-out its fintech subsidiaries, JUSTLY and Timios.
- The spin-out is part of Ideanomics' (IDEX) established strategy to exit from non-core market segments to further on the EV market.
- "We have received interest in the sale of these businesses but felt the optimal path was to spin them out of Ideanomics, the process for which will begin this year and extend into 2023. Communicating this as we begin the process allows the valued staff, customers, and partners of these businesses to work together for their successful future outside of Ideanomics," said Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO.
