NetScout Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57, revenue of $228.1M

Oct. 27, 2022 8:43 AM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • NetScout Systems press release (NASDAQ:NTCT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57.
  • Revenue of $228.1M (+7.6% Y/Y).
  • As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $367.1 million, compared with $703.2 million as of March 31, 2022, and $475.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Financial Outlook for fiscal year 2023: Revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) is expected to remain in the range of $895 million to $925 million vs $909.00M Consensus
  • GAAP net income per share (diluted) is expected to remain in the range of $0.62 to $0.68. vs $2.00 Consensus Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) is expected to remain in the range of $1.97 to $2.03.

